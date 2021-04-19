Black Cannabis Magazine To Launch April 20 Featuring Whoopi Goldberg On Cover

Haze Ent. and entertainment manager Steven Palmer, also known as Hazey Taughtme, announced Monday the first issue of Black Cannabis Magazine, a new media venture focused on cannabis.

The magazine will report on the culture and contributions of Black, Indigenous, and people of color within the space. The quarterly publication will shed light on "all facets" of cannabis among BIPOC communities, including culture, community, and commerce, covering professional sports, celebrities, entrepreneurs, politics, music, and fashion.

The initial and digital issue is poised to launch on April 20, featuring a cover photo of actor and entrepreneur Whoopi Goldberg.

"I'm excited for the world to see our contribution to the community and the culture," Taughtme told Benzinga. "We will always uplift, inspire and educate those who are seeking knowledge. It's time to wake up our people and show them that they can be more than consumers of this plant. I can't thank Ms. Goldberg enough for a fantastic start."

Goldberg's Comeback: Goldberg is honored to "grace the very first cover" of the new magazine and announce Emma & Clyde by WHOOPFAM, her new cannabis lifestyle brand.

"As a long-time cannabis advocate and entrepreneur, I'm happy to support the launch of a new publication focused on starting conversations and covering issues that educate, entertain, and inspire people of color in the cannabis community," she said.

Goldberg is venturing into the cannabis once again, a little over a year following the closing of Whoopi & Maya, a Canada-based cannabis company she launched together with Maya Elisabeth in 2016.

The new product line, named after her mother and brother, will include a myriad of cannabis products, including edibles, pre-rolls, flower, as well as accessories.

Photo Source: Black Cannabis Magazine