Cannabis Movers & Shakers: TILT, BRNT, ECGI, Alcanna, WeedMD, Mind Cure, Flowr Corporation, VIVO, Cannabiz, Team Hytiva

TILT Holdings Announces Two New Additions To Its Leadership Team

TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE:TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) has welcomed Darryl K. Henderson, J.D., and Roseann Valencia-Fernandez to its ranks.

The Phoenix-based company tapped Henderson to serve as senior vice president of human resources. He brings vast experience in business leadership and human resource management.

Prior to this, he worked at Monsanto Company, First Union National Bank, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Logistics Trust, a startup cannabis technology company.

Valencia-Fernandez agreed to serve as vice president of marketing. The marketing expert sharpened her skills while working in the cannabis and beauty CPG industries for over two decades.

Previously she oversaw global marketing campaigns at Advanced Nutrients.

“I expect Darryl and Roseann to be instrumental in shaping our corporate culture internally and externally while positioning TILT as a visionary company that is inclusive, supportive, and innovative,” President Gary Santo said Tuesday.

BRNT Shakes Up Its Management Team

BRNT Ltd. reported Tuesday a series of management and board changes.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company named Gage Gorda its new CEO, and Ryan McDonald the board's chairman.

Gorda brings vast leadership experience. He is “excited to be joining BRNT as CEO and supporting the incredible talent assembled at the company as we enter a phase of maturation and growth.“

Simultaneously, BRNT named both David Schwede, president of recreational cannabis at Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN), and Murray Hodgins, to its board of directors.

ECGI Holdings Taps Deepak Panjwani To Board Of Directors

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:ECGI) has appointed Deepak Panjwani to its board of directors.

In his new position, Panjwani is poised to guide the company as it expands its business in California.

He brings years of experience in cannabis, finance, and compliance experience.

“His very significant knowledge of the cannabis industry combined with his specific cannabis and finance industry experience will be well utilized as we move our business plan forward,” the company’s CEO William Chung said Tuesday.

Alcanna Welcomes Kristina Williams To Board Of Directors

Alcanna Inc. (TSX:CLIQ) (OTCQX:LQSIF) has appointed Kristina Williams, LL.M., MBA, ICD.D to the board of directors.

Williams currently serves as the president and CEO of Alberta Enterprise Corporation and supervises the management of Alberta Enterprise Fund.

Prior to that, she worked at several technology companies.

John Barnett, the board’s chair, said Wednesday that Williams’ “experience and deep skill set across many areas of expertise will be a valuable addition to Alcanna’s board.”

WeedMD Taps Beth Carreon To Oversee Its Finance Department

Beth Carreon has joined WeedMD Inc. (TSX:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) as its new chief financial officer.

Carreon is a seasoned expert in finance, mergers and acquisitions, banking, and consumer-packaged goods.

She succeeds Lincoln Greenidge, who opted to step down from his role as CFO, the Toronto-based company said Wednesday.

During her career, she spent 12 years at Nestlé Canada Inc. and was also vice president of finance at Tilray Canada.

“We are thrilled to welcome Beth to our team as we move into a period of aggressive commercial expansion and continue to optimize our operations for future sustainable revenue growth,” George Scorsis, the company’s CEO and executive chair, disclosed.

Mind Cure Health Hires Daniel Herrera As VP Of Growth And Strategic Partnerships

Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE:MCUR) (OTCQB:MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) has hired Daniel Herrera to serve as vice president of growth and strategic partnerships.

Herrera brings experience in the life sciences industry.

Prior to this, he oversaw the corporate development department at Medcolcanna. He also served at CannTrust Holdings Inc. as director of global strategy and business development.

"Mind Cure's core mission to identify, develop and provide solutions to the healthcare community that eases suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health is what really attracted me to this opportunity," Daniel Herrera disclosed Wednesday.

The Flowr Corporation Forms Strategic Review Committee

The Flowr Corporation (OTCQX:FLWPF) said Wednesday it has formed a strategic review committee to analyze options for non-core assets and work on a strategy for minimizing its selling, general and administrative expenses.

The council was launched as part of the company’s initiative to boost its financial capacity and refocus operations to its core business. It's led by independent director Joanne Lee.

“Within ninety days, the company has made the decision to dispose of non-core assets and has been very creative in reducing cash outlays and started to right-size its headcount, all with a view to improving its balance sheet and driving towards profitability,” Steve Klein, chair of the board of directors, disclosed.

The company recently secured some $15.9 million in financing through the bought deal offering of 31.13 million units at 51 cents per unit.

VIVO Appoints Ray Laflamme To Board Of Directors

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX:VIVO) (OTCQX:VVCIF) has tapped Ray Laflamme to serve on its board of directors.

Laflamme opted to join the Toronto-based company in August 2018 as part of the acquisition of Canna Farms Limited, a company he co-founded.

He serves as the president of Canna Fars, VIVO's largest subsidiary.

"Ray's long history in Canada's legal cannabis market will bring considerable depth of knowledge to the Board with respect to all aspects of the business from seed to sale, as well as invaluable expertise in the areas of quality assurance and regulatory affairs," Rick Fitzgerald, interim CEO and the board's chair, said Thursday.

Cannabiz Team Expands Its Advisory Board With three New Additions

Cannabiz Team has welcomed three seasoned cannabis experts to its advisory board, including Jeff Dayton, chief strategy officer at Dip Devices; Lori Ferrara, founder of Treehouse Global Ventures; and Annalie Killian, vice president of strategic partnerships at sparks & honey.

"We carefully selected our Advisory Board based on their areas of expertise and successful backgrounds, which will be extremely valuable to us as we continue to navigate this dynamic industry. I am so excited to have Jeff, Lori, and Annalie on our team and look forward to our future together," Liesl Bernard, CEO of the San Diego-based company, disclosed.

Team Hytiva Backs Up Current Baja 1000 Champion Wes Miller

Team Hytiva opted to support the current Baja 1000 champion and winner of 5 Score off-road championships, Wes Miller, through the 2021 race season of competing in the UTV Unlimited class.

Miller is excited to team up with Hytiva.

"We will be looking to capitalize on the momentum of our 1st Place finish at the Baja 1000 last year, with another great showing at the San Felipe 250, keeping us on track for the quest to win the 2021 SCORE Championship." Team Hytiva driver Wes Miller disclosed Friday.

Team Hytiva recently chose to sponsor the training camp of American professional mixed martial artist Diego "Nightmare" Sanchez.

Photo by Sam Doucette on Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.