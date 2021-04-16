Colorado Edibles Brand TasteBudz Launches THC Dissolvable Powder - Ebb 'Perfect For Post-Workout Recovery'

Colorado cannabis-infused edibles brand, TasteBudz announced Thursday the launch of ebb, a quick-acting THC dissolvable powder.

The new product is powered by nano-encapsulating technology, has an onset time of 15 minutes and offers consumers the option to consume it with preferred food or beverage. Ebb contains electrolytes and vitamin C; it is water-soluble, low in sugar, vegan and gluten-free.

Ebb was designed to honor its “Earth-centered name—inspired by the ebb and flow of the ocean”, having eco–friendly packaging created of recyclable cardboard and minimal plastic. The packaging is also child-resistant.

“I have always been intrigued by the prospect of a THC dissolvable,” said Brooks Allman, Founder of ebb. “With ebb’s proprietary formulations, we offer fast-acting products that are perfect for both entry level cannabis consumers who might be intimidated by the idea of dosing edibles, as well as more experienced consumers who are looking for an interactive or innovative way to consume cannabis. ebb can be added to just about anything—smoothies, guac—and it’s perfect for post-workout recovery.”

The product comes in four varieties – Immunity support orange mango, Electrolyte-enhanced wildberry, Pink Lemonade, and Pure, which is a flavorless option. It features 10 mg of THC per serving.

Photo by Derick McKinney on Unsplash

