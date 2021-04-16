Poll: 69% Of Americans Support Cannabis Legalization

A record high 69% of Americans support the legalization of marijuana, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

That’s up by 18% compared to the first time interviewers conducted the survey in 2012, and 12% from 2019.

The survey showed that 62% of Republicans favor ending prohibition, according to Marijuana Moment.

In addition, Democrats support the cause as well, with 78% of them being in favor.

Quinnipiac University has been surveying Americans on the issue for over nine years. This time the interviewers spoke with 1,237 American adults.

And while 70% of registered voters support adult-use legalization, President Joe Biden is still among those who oppose it.

However, he supports decriminalization, record expungement, legalization of medical cannabis, as well as granting states the right to set their laws regarding the issue.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that a bill to legalize marijuana on the federal level will end up on the floor of his chamber soon.

“Once it is introduced, it will go on the floor,” he said.

Schumer has been drafting the measure with Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash.

