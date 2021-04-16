Seth Rogen's Cannabis Brand Houseplant Now Available In San Francisco, Berkeley, Capitola

Seth Rogen's cannabis brand, Houseplant, is expanding beyond Los Angeles.

The Apothecarium stores in San Francisco (Castro, SOMA, and Marina), Berkeley and Capitola will feature three Houseplant flower strains, TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER) (OTCQX:TRSSF) said Friday.

Rogen, who founded the brand in 2019, said that The Apothecarium "shares the same commitment to creating a strong consumer experience that we pride ourselves on, and we are thrilled to bring our three initial strains to their stores in the Bay Area."

The product offering includes two Sativa-dominant strains, Diablo Wind and Pancake Ice, as well as one Indica-dominant strain dubbed Pink Moon.

Ryan Hudson, The Apothecarium's CEO and co-founder, is proud to offer Houseplant's products to his customers.

"We simply cannot wait to share their beautiful and delicious flowers with our guests," he disclosed.

"The Apothecarium and the Houseplant team are perfectly aligned, sharing the same values, such as cannabis education, quality, and reform of cannabis laws," Hudson explained.

"Seth has been hands-on during the process, spending time with our store managers to make sure they know the products and how much care has gone into vetting and selecting the best strains," he added.

TerrAscend cut the ribbon on its latest and fifth California dispensary in November, ahead of opening two additional Apothecarium branded dispensaries in Pennsylvania.

The North American cannabis company operates a chain of Apothecarium dispensary retail locations alongside cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts.

