Columbia Care Expands In Europe, Launches Proprietary Cannabis Capsule In UK

Medical cannabis company Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) is launching a solid-fill cannabis powder capsule for medicinal use under the Ceed trademark in the United Kingdom.

The New York-based company opted to expand its product offering with the first solid-fill capsule of its kind in the U.K. In addition, it's the first dose-metered medicinal cannabis product to be produced in the country.

The capsules come in several formulations containing various THC and CBD doses.

The product was initially developed and commercialized in the U.S. The expansion of the product offering in the U.K. is a response to physicians' and patients' demand for "more precise dosing options."

"To be the first in any market is a reflection of our prudent capital allocation process and the culture of collaboration that permeates all aspects of our business," Nicholas Vita, the company's CEO, said Thursday.

"As we've seen with other medical cannabis programs around the world, doseable formulations, de-stigmatization and improved understanding of therapeutic cannabinoid use across healthcare professionals, patients, and their families underpin market development," said Rosemary Mazanet, M.D./Ph.D., and chief scientific officer. "Familiarity with the product formulation itself drives adoption" among customers, he added.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.