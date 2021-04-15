WWE, ECW Legend Rob Van Dam CBD Products Now Available Online

Planet 13 (OTCQX:PLNHF), home of the world’s largest cannabis dispensary and SuperStore in Las Vegas and owner of CBD brand Planet M, announced new products by Rob Van Dam, a 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, will be available online only.

“As we continue to expand our successful brand portfolio, we are in a unique position to showcase additional products that are exceptional at Planet M,” David Farris, Planet 13 vice president of sales and marketing, told Benzinga. “We are happy to introduce to our online Planet M CBD customers RVDCBD. Rob Van Dam is a world class athlete and an icon in the wrestling world and we’re excited to share his CBD brand with others.”

See Also: From Bingo Halls To Wrestlemania And Beyond: Rob Van Dam Discusses How Cannabis Fuels Both Life And Business

Planet M will offer RVDCBD Gummies, RVDCBD Muscle + Joint Relief Cream, and RVDCBD Broad Spectrum Tincture for the time being. These products are focused on post-workout recovery, as well as aches and pains related to aging.

“Rob Van Dam has seen his fair share of injuries over the years. As a result, Rob’s learned how to recover quickly and effectively with CBD as part of his daily routine,” Farris said.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.