Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 14, 2021
GAINERS:
- Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTC:KALTF) shares closed up 56.92% at $0.06
- Elixinol Global (OTC:ELLXF) shares closed up 11.03% at $0.15
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed up 10.31% at $10.58
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 9.71% at $0.53
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares closed up 5.86% at $7.05
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 5.68% at $2.42
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed up 4.84% at $4.33
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 4.38% at $0.33
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed up 3.75% at $28.52
LOSERS:
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC:ZLDAF) shares closed down 22.88% at $0.04
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 14.81% at $0.05
- 48North Cannabis (OTC:NCNNF) shares closed down 12.23% at $0.14
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC:ACNNF) shares closed down 11.02% at $0.11
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 10.81% at $2.60
- 1933 Industries (OTC:TGIFF) shares closed down 8.15% at $0.08
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 8.11% at $5.21
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 7.88% at $47.58
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down 6.79% at $0.32
- Zenabis Global (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed down 5.62% at $0.08
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed down 5.56% at $0.04
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 5.32% at $1.05
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 5.02% at $17.40
- High Tide (OTC:HITIF) shares closed down 4.27% at $0.50
- Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares closed down 4.18% at $14.23
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares closed down 4% at $182.81
- Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF) shares closed down 3.88% at $2.80
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 3.68% at $11.52
