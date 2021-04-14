Molson Coors, HEXO Cannabis JV Truss Beverage To Launch Six New Products This Summer

Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between brewer Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE:TAP) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)(TSX:HEXO), is launching a lineup of new CBD and THC products.

The Toronto-based company opted to boost its existing brand offering with six products, including:

House of Terpenes Valencene & Sparkling Tonic

XMG Citrus and XMG Watermelon

Veryvell Honey Green Iced Tea

Little Victory Lemonade

Mollo 5 Lime

The products will be available in Canada within the next four months, "arriving just in time for summer," Truss said Wednesday.

"With summer approaching, the biggest adult beverage market of the year, this is great news for legal age consumers," Scott Cooper, president and CEO, said in a statement.

Last year, Molson Coors and HEXO chose to expand their collaboration by forming another joint venture dubbed Truss CBD US, to focus on the production of non-alcohol hemp-derived CBD beverages for the Colorado market. The brand debuted in the U.S. CBD market in January, with the launch of Veryvell, a new line of sparkling CBD water and non-alcoholic CBD beverage.

And Cooper says he is "delighted with the reception to the portfolio to date."

"The category shows no signs of slowing down and we expect it to continue to evolve and grow well into the remainder of 2021," he added.

Becoming Mainstream

Following the legalization of cannabis 2.0 products, cannabis beverages have become an appealing option for new consumers.

And, with cannabis beverages becoming more mainstream in both Canada and the U.S., many cannabis companies opted to strengthen their leadership teams with experts from the beverage space. MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF), EnWave Corp. (TSXV:ENW), and Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX:CCHWF) were just some of the companies within the space to do so.

Photo by Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash

