Emerald Health Launches New SYNC Tab Product Line Of Cannabis Dissolvable Tablets

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (TSXV:EMH)(OTCQX:EMHTF) has launched a new product line under the SYNC Wellness brand.

The SYNC Tab product line is the second of the company's Defined Dose products, and it expands its offering under its SYNC Wellness brand.

Fast dissolving tablets with 10 mg of THC each and predictable expected onset and offset come in cherry and mint flavors. Each pack has ten doses.

The sales are poised to commence on Tuesday, April 13. The new product line will be available in British Columbia, Manitoba, and Newfoundland, with Alberta to follow.

"Our product development efforts are centered on providing consumers with distinctive cannabis products offering controlled, predictable actions – with greater precision of dosing and the onset and offset of effects," the company's president and CEO Riaz Bandali said Tuesday.

"We have a talented product development team that is passionate about science and innovation. They are moving additional new product lines toward launches planned for the next few months and quarters, which we expect to start positively impacting our growth," he added.

