Clear Cannabis Teams Up With Trucenta To Introduce 'The Clear' On Michigan Adult-Use Market

The licenser of The Clear concentrates, Clear Cannabis Inc., confirmed Tuesday it has teamed up with vertically integrated cannabis company Trucenta.

The idea behind this partnership is to introduce the The Clear brand to adult-use consumers in Michigan.

The Clear is already available across the Great Lakes state, but only for medical cannabis patients. Through this collaboration, recreational cannabis consumers in the state will be able to buy 1 gram cartridges in four flavors: Lime Sorbet, Potent Pineapple, Blue Raz, and Orange Cream.

Clear Cannabis will introduce other flavors and products, such as TWAX infused pre-rolls and vape formats, later on.

“Returning to the pleasant peninsula has always been a goal of ours,” Seth Wiggins, President of CCI stated. “We finally found the perfect partner to provide the quality and consistency that Michigan consumers deserve. Trucenta’s ability to service the state is unmatched.”

Andrew Falconer, director of sales and business development for Trucenta also commented on the partnership and said the team is excited to help re-launch a popular cannabis brand.

“The Clear has already won the hearts and minds of the consumers here in Michigan, and we look forward to giving them the same great tasting product, in a larger and more potent format,” he voiced.

The Clear concentrates were crafted by a team of scientists and chemists who were trying to come up with cleaner ways of cannabis consumption. As the original THC distillate brand, The Clear was described as “the gold standard” of cannabis extracts in Ed Rosenthal’s 2014 book "Beyond Buds."

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

