Cannabis Expert Alfredo Pascual Joins FastForward Innovations As VP Of Investment Analysis

FastForward Innovations Ltd (LON: FFWD), an investment firm listed on London Stock Exchange’s AIM sub-market, has tapped cannabis researcher Alfredo Pascual as vice president of investment analysis.

Pascual, who spent years in the industry, most recently serving as an international analyst at Marijuana Business Daily, will focus on identifying and evaluating investment opportunities in the medical cannabis industry in Europe and beyond. He’ll also work with existing portfolio companies to help them grow their footprint.

His background will certainly come in handy for the tasks at hand. In a recent interview with Spanish-language media outlet El Planteo, Pascual explained his job at MJBizDaily consisted “mainly of reading laws and regulations of different countries, analyzing political or social factors involved, making market estimates, understanding business opportunities and comparing them.

“Perhaps a lawyer can read the laws better, but understanding regulatory frameworks and comparing how policies evolve in practice is what I studied,” he added.

Capital, Liquidity And Commitment

FastForward CEO Ed McDermott praised Pascual’s experience in and knowledge of the sector, calling them “invaluable to FFWDs shareholders” as the firm’s “investment focus increasingly leans towards health, wellness and medical cannabis.”

Commenting on the new job, Pascual told Benzinga, “At FastForward we want to find the companies that are developing the innovative products, technologies and solutions that will continue transforming the cannabis sector.

“As investors, we not only want to bring capital and a path to liquidity but also a commitment to the success of each of our portfolio companies. In the case of companies looking to expand into the European markets, our European track record, expertise and network could be key to boost their growth.”

Cannabis companies currently in FastForward Innovations’ portfolio include Little Green Pharma (ASX: LGP), Northern Leaf, South West Brands and Yooma Wellness Inc (OTC:LVVEF) (CSE:YOOM).

McDermott was one of the co-founders of EMMAC Life Sciences, which was recently acquired by Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) in a cash and stock deal valued at roughly $310 million.

Courtesy photo.

