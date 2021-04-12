Weedmaps To Host Virtual 4/20 Event Featuring Snoop Dogg, A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Mike Tyson, G-Eazy

Weedmaps, a technology and software provider for the cannabis industry, is poised to hold its second virtual 4/20 event dubbed "Even Higher Together."

The virtual event will be hosted by Snoop Dogg, alongside co-headliners A$AP Rocky and Jhené Aiko.

Even Higher Together will also feature other celebrities, including Wiz Khalifa, Mike Tyson, G-Eazy, Rebelution’s Eric Rachmany, Berner, The Alchemist, TOKiMONSTA, Ms. Pat, Too $hort, Jaleel White and Bam Marley, to name a few.

Together for Equity, Access & Legalization (WM TEAL) and Last Prisoner Project will be participating in the event as well. They will collaborate to bring previously incarcerated cannabis activists and M-1 of dead prez for the “Last Prisoner Project Justice Session,” which rapper Talib Kweli will moderate.

“Despite the last year being a challenging one for everyone, there is ample reason to celebrate given the momentum we’ve seen in cannabis legislation across the country, and we wanted to, once again, give our community a way to do so safely,” Juanjo Feijoo, chief marketing officer at Weedmaps, told Benzinga.

Virtual attendees can look forward to never-before-seen performances, a cannabis cooking segment, and the social justice roundtable discussion with Last Prisoner Project. Beginning at 1 p.m. PST on April 20, adults 21 and up can tune into the free celebration.

Weedmaps seeks to empower a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy since 2008. In December of 2020, it opted to go public via a merger with Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company.

Photo by TechCrunch via WikiMedia Commons.

