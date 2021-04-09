Cannabis Movers & Shakers: JMP Group, GTI, Curaleaf, Conception Nurseries, Myconic, AMP, Neon, NCR, 22nd Century, cbdMD

JMP Group Appoints Investment Expert Alfredo Barreto To Oversee Its Investment Banking Division

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) said Tuesday that Alfredo Barreto, Jr. has joined the company to serve as a managing director in its investment banking group.

Barreto agreed to advise corporate clients within the cannabis industry.

He is an experienced investment banker with knowledge in consumer and specialty retail.

“His transactional background and industry relationships will make him a key advisor to entrepreneurs and executives seeking differentiated strategic advice and top-tier execution capabilities as they build, finance, and monetize cannabis and cannabis-adjacent businesses in a rapidly changing marketplace,” Mark Lehmann, JMP Group’s president, said.

GTI Taps Swati Mylavarapu To Serve On Board And Compensation Committee

Rise Dispensaries owner, Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), welcomed Swati Mylavarapu to serve on its board of directors and Compensation Committee.

Mylavarapu brings over ten years of experience in investing, advising, and building tech companies.

She served as founder and managing partner of Incite.org. In addition, she was an investment partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers for two years.

"Swati's impressive background, stellar credentials, and combined experience in technology, innovation, social impact, and philanthropy bring a unique and invaluable perspective to our board," Ben Kovler, GTI's founder and CEO, said Wednesday.

The Chicago company also disclosed this week that Orange County, New York's Industrial Development Agency approved local financial incentives concerning the marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility's buildout at the Warwick Valley Office and Technology Corporate Park.

Curaleaf Appoints Antonio Costanzo As CEO Of Curaleaf International

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) has appointed Antonio Costanzo to serve as CEO of Curaleaf International, its newly-formed subsidiary located on the island of Guernsey, Europe.

Curaleaf International Holdings Limited was created as part of the company’s $310 million acquisition of one of the largest cannabis companies in Europe, EMMAC Life Sciences, which closed on Wednesday.

The move boosts Curaleaf’s European footprint further and holds its EMMAC investment.

“I look forward to working closely with the Curaleaf team to shape the future of cannabis for our patients and customers around the world,” Costanzo disclosed.

Conception Nurseries Welcomes Dov Szapiro And Will Muecke To Board

Cannabis tissue-culture company Conception Nurseries said Wednesday it has added Dov Szapiro and Will Muecke to its board of directors.

Both Szapiro and Muecke have vast experience in and insight into the market for cannabis clones and genetics.

Szapiro is Entourage Effect Capital's co-founder and managing member.

Muecke is a co-founder and managing member of Artemis Growth Partners.

"Conception's proprietary tissue-culture micropropagation technology, team, and business model are exactly what licensed cannabis growers to need to meet the ever-increasing demand for healthy, high-quality, predictable, and affordable cannabis strains in this rapidly growing industry," Szapiro said.

The innovator in cannabis growing techniques secured some $15 million in financing, after closing a $12 million Series A funding round last year. The company utilized the proceeds to fund the optimization of its Sacramento, California facilities.

Myconic Taps Adam Deffett As VP Of Capital Markets & Communications

Myconic Capital Corp. (CSE:MEDI) has hired Adam Deffett, CFA, to serve as vice president of capital markets and communications.

In his new position, Deffett will oversee the company’s internal capital markets initiatives and its merger and acquisition initiatives.

He brings over 15 years of experience in the Canadian capital markets.

“Myconic continues to effectively manage its existing investment portfolio while evaluating accretive clinical consolidation investment opportunities; underpinned by EBITDA and experienced operators,” Deffett disclosed Wednesday.

The company recently purchased Mindscape Ketamine & Infusions Therapy PLLC, a Houston, Texas-based pain and mental health clinic, for $175,000.

AMP Alternative Medical Appoints Robert Schenk As National Sales Director, Launches Marketing And Sales Campaign

Cannabis-focused pharmaceutical supplier AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc. (Frankfurt:C4TA) (ISIN: CA0318961038) (CSE:XCX) has named Robert Schenk as national sales director.

The German company simultaneously announced the launch of its marketing and sales campaign for branded medical cannabis flower products, including Aphria Strong 9, Bedrocan and Bediol Cannabis Floss, and extracts: Little Green Pharma Classic 20:5 and Classic 10:10.

Schenk, who has over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, will supervise the development and execution of AMP's sales and marketing strategies.

Prior to this, he served as a regional manager for Canopy Growth Corporation's (NASDAQ:CGC) subsidiary Canopy Growth Germany GmbH.

Neon Hires Dr. Francisco Ward As New CMO

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCQX:NBCO) said Thursday it has hired Board Certified Dr. Francisco Ward, to serve as its new chief medical officer.

Ward is a graduate of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and a DEA-licensed physician. He is also the founder of the Seton Pain & Rehabilitation Center.

He has a vast knowledge of the human endocannabinoid system, as well as the cannabinoid sector as a whole.

In his new position, he will oversee the execution of healthcare programs, clinical research, and patient experience standards run by Neon’s wholly-owed subsidiary, Bazelet Health Systems, Inc.

Bazelet’s co-founder and Medical Director Steven Salsburg praised Ward’s medical skills, highlighting that he is “well suited to lead a modern-day healthcare company like Bazelet Health.”

National Cannabis Roundtable Appoints Urban-Gro To Board

Urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) has been appointed to the National Cannabis Roundtable’s board of directors.

The Lafayette, Colorado-based company will be represented by Bradley Nattrass, its chairman and CEO.

As a non-partisan cannabis advocacy group, NCR is focused on federal cannabis reform in the United States.

“With a long history of legislative advocacy, we’re honored to join the National Cannabis Roundtable, furthering the mission around federal cannabis legalization,” said Nattrass.

22nd Century Group’s VP Of Regulatory Science Joins FDLI’s Tobacco and Nicotine Products Committee

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) said Thursday that John Pritchard, vice president of regulatory science, is the joining Food and Drug Law Institute’s (FDLI) Tobacco and Nicotine Products Committee.

The committee includes public health researchers, leaders of non-governmental organizations, and members of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center for Tobacco Products. Its purpose is to discuss tobacco product regulation and policy.

“Our organization is fortunate to have a number of experts on our leadership team, and it is important that we play an active role in moving the tobacco industry forward to reduce the harm caused by smoking,” the company’s CEO James A. Mish said.

Professional Golfer Patrick Reed Joins cbdMD As Brand ambassador

Patrick Reed, a professional golfer and 9-time PGA TOUR winner, opted to join cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) as a brand ambassador.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company decided to back up Reed as its exclusive sponsor in events he is competing, including the 2021 Masters Tournament in Augusta, as well as all 2021 PGA TOUR and European Tour events.

“In recently getting to know the leadership team there, I was impressed by their passion and vision for the company, as well as their shared values,” Reed said Thursday.

Photo by Brian Jones on Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.