Common Citizen Partners Up With Sherbinskis To Grow Its Cannabis In Michigan

Detroit-based Common Citizen and San Francisco-based Sherbinskis have launched a partnership for Common Citizen to grow Sherbinskis’ world-famous cannabis strains in Marshall, Michigan.

Sherbinskis cannabis flower will be available for sale in Common Citizen’s retail locations starting April 8.

“Common Citizen will be the first cannabis business outside California to sell our world-famous cannabis flower,” Sherbinskis founder Mario Guzma told Benzinga. “This goes far beyond an agreement to sell our cannabis. Common Citizen and Sherbinskis share a commitment to giving back to the communities we serve, including supporting communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the criminalization of cannabis.

"We also share a commitment to ending stigma around cannabis, and educating the public about its many wellness benefits.”

Common Citizen CEO Michael Elias called this a “historic day” celebrating the arrival of Sherbinskis to his company’s home state.

“We are excited to grow the popular Gelato strains at our state-of-the-art cannabis greenhouse in Marshall, and look forward to a long-lasting, cross-country partnership. With a shared focus on people and product, we are honored to introduce Michiganders to this high-quality cannabis to serve the unique needs of our customers,” he said.

