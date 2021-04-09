Willie Nelson, Luck Presents To Hold Virtual Cannabis Convention As Part Of 'High Holidays' Celebration

Willie Nelson and Luck Presents will hold a virtual cannabis convention Luck Summit: Planting the Seed, on April 26, reports Rolling Stone.

The event, hosted by Nathaniel Rateliff, aims to support HeadCount’s Cannabis Voter Project, which helps with cannabis education. The convention is set to help remove the stigma that has been surrounding cannabis for decades, by presenting the plant through science, history and culture.

Ellee Fletcher Durniak, Luck co-founder added that they want to provide answers to their audience from “some of the greatest minds in the cannabis industry. Essentially, we at Luck want to make sure Texas isn’t the last state to legalize and we understand that in order to work toward that goal, we need to help build the bridge toward legalization. State-wide and country-wide legalization won’t be the effort of one person, it’ll be the effort of all of us who are passionate about the plant.”

Planting the Seed is part of Luck’s “High Holidays”, a nine-day celebration that starts on April 20 and ends on April 29, Nelson’s birthday.

What’s more, Team Luck is also collecting signatures in an effort to petition the Biden administration and Congress to make it a national holiday in honor of Willie Nelson’s contribution to the cannabis industry.

“I think people need to be educated to the fact that marijuana is not a drug,” Nelson stated. “Marijuana is an herb and a flower. God put it here. If he put it here and he wants it to grow, what gives the government the right to say that God is wrong?”

Luck Presents is a “rogue cultural collective.”

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

