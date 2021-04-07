Mydecine Unveils Four Psychedelic Drug Candidates

Mydecine Innovations Group (OTC:MYCOF), a Denver-based psychedelics research company, announced its four lead novel drug candidates on Wednesday.

The company plans to present the candidates at Pre-Investigational New Drug meetings with the FDA and Health Canada, a necessary step in obtaining approval for drug development and clinical trials.

“We are essentially taking the value that is currently present in natural molecules, such as the psilocybin molecule in MYCO-001, and adding in patentable safety features,” said Rob Roscow, chief science officer and co-founder of Mydecine.

The candidates include:

MYCO – 001: a form of pure psilocybin derived from natural fungal sources, targeted to be used at mid-to-late stage clinical trials.

MYCO – 002: an empathogen with similar effects to MDMA that could have an improved safety profile.

MYCO – 003: a psilocybin-based formula that could diminish the possibility of bad experiences by reducing patient anxiety.

MYCO – 004: a hallucinogen delivered transdermally, offering precision dosing and long-term compound stability.

The claims presented for these compounds need to be proven in clinical trials and via further research.

“By increasing the complexity of these compounds, we are increasing layers of patents applied, which in turn, also adds pharmaceutical value to the drug candidates,” said Joshua Bartch, co-founder and CEO of Mydecine.

Image by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay.

