Cannabis Brands Cookies, InterCure Sign Deal To Expand Berner's Brand In Europe, Israel

Subversive Acquisition LP (OTCQX:SBVRF)(TSX:SVX)(NEO: SVX.U) announced Tuesday that InterCure, an Israel-based company it will be combining with this month, signed an agreement with Berner’s famed cannabis brand Cookies for its European expansion.

Per the deal, InterCure will produce and launch Cookies branded products in stores and pharmacies in Israel, while developing new opportunities across Europe. Cookies currently has one retail location in Israel. A new Lemonade retail location is expected to open in 2021.

“Growing the Cookies brand across Europe has always been a dream," Berner, founder and CEO of Cookies, told Benzinga. "We’re excited to finally realize that dream with the InterCure team, who have been great partners in Israel. We’re planning more than getting our products on shelves. With InterCure’s R&D capabilities, we plan to create new products and new stores. This is just the beginning.”

InterCure’s CEO Alexander Rabinovitch added in a statement, “We are excited to expand our successful 2-year partnership with the Cookies team to Europe. Cookies is one of the words top Cannabis brands with an exceptional winning positioning. InterCure is in a phase of rapid growth, and we plan to continue this path of expansion across Europe with the best-branded portfolio in the market leveraging on our existing licensed supply chain in territories like Germany, Austria and the UK. This partnership with Cookies further solidifies InterCure as a global cannabis leader, and we look forward to continuing to work together.”

