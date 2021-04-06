Hexo Launches Bake Sale Value Brand For Those Who Enjoy Cannabis Cooking

Consumer packaged goods cannabis company HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE:HEXO) announced Tuesday it is launching a new brand dubbed Bake Sale.

The initial offering will feature an "All Purpose Flower Sativa" and "All Purpose Flower Indica," both in 28-gram packs. In the upcoming months, Hexo will extend its offering within this product line with other blends and arrangements.

Hexo's Value Brand

Black Sale was designed with value-seeking consumers in mind. It was crafted for those who enjoy cannabis cooking or are playing around with decarboxylation and infused food for the first time.

The company touted Bake Sale to be one the most affordable product lines in the country, when it comes to price per gram – “in some cases as much as 20% less than competitor’s products.”

For Hexo, this is part of a bigger plan to help in the battle against the illicit cannabis market and to secure public health.

“Bake Sale is HEXO’s latest market disruptor,” HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis stated. “The brand’s low price point and approachable potency should allow HEXO to capture even more consumer segments and support HEXO’s continued quest to increase market share across the country. Initial response from provincial boards has been extremely positive, and we hope for a similarly excellent response from Canadian consumers with an increase in sales to follow.”

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

