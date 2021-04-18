Psychedelic Guides With Nikolai Vassev Of Mindleap Health

This article was originally published on Microdose Psychedelic Insights and appears here with permission.

This week’s Psychedelic Guide is Nikolai Vassev, Founder of Mindleap Health. Mindleap is an advanced digital healthcare platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists that can empower them.

When did you first become involved in the psychedelic industry and why?

I first became involved in the psychedelic industry in early 2019. I experienced the immense benefits of psilocybin myself and wanted to be a part of this big movement and make a contribution to its success.

Do you, or have you taken, psychedelic substances?

Yes, I’ve tried Psilocybin, LSD, Mescaline, DMT in both micro and macro doses.

What’s your favourite psychedelic compound?

Psilocybin is my favourite as it has helped me the most.

Do your parents/family members know what you’re doing?

Yes.

Have you had an experience with mental health/chronic pain?

Yes, I’ve dealt with depression on and off for many years.

What’s your vision of the industry in 20 years?

I envision a future where people can make lasting life changes by having psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy that is widely accessible and adopted across the planet. The mental health crisis is a thing of the past and millions of people have had radical transformations of their mental health and wellbeing through the power of psychedelics.

What are your biggest worries for the industry?

My biggest worry is this becomes a speculative capital bubble led nefarious individuals on a quest to enrich themselves and that progress is stifled.

Who are your heroes?

My biggest heroes in the industry have to be Robin Carhart-Harris for his incredible research and dedication to the industry. I also very much admire Rick Doblin for dedicating his life to making psychedelics accessible through all the great work MAPS is doing. Another big hero of mine is Damon Michaels at Mydecine for his incredible support of Mindleap and his sharp, strategic thinking.

If you could create a psychedelic to do anything you wanted, what would it do?

It would be great to create one that can help us see into the future.

We’d like to thank Nikolai for being a part of the Psychedelic Guides series. Stay tuned for weekly profiles on leaders in the psychedelic industry.

