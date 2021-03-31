Tommy Chong, Rosinbomb Partner To Launch Limited-Edition Cannabis Rosin Press

Comedy legend Tommy Chong has partnered up with solventless cannabis extraction presses maker Rosinbomb to launch a limited-edition Chong-inspired press.

The limited-edition Tommy Rockets, priced at $549, are available now and will be hand signed by Chong with original artwork.

“We could not be more excited to collaborate with the iconic Tommy Chong in delivering the Tommy Chong Rocket consumer extraction press by Rosinbomb,” president and founder Ryan Mayer told Benzinga.

CEO Fred Angelopoulos said, "The Rosinbomb Rocket has widely been heralded as the market's premier consumer solventless extraction press and we are thrilled to be partnering up with the premier industry influencer Tommy Chong on this custom-made impactful limited edition product."

Chong concluded, “I really love this product and I teamed up Rosinbomb to create this limited edition, art skinned, press and I am really enjoying mine.”

