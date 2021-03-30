Organigram Launches Two New Recreational Cannabis Lines: Indi And Edison Cannabis Co.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI) (NASDAQ:OGI) has launched two new recreational product lines, dubbed Indi and Edison Cannabis Co.

Indi focuses on indica cultivars. Skyway Kuhs, the first strain in its portfolio, features THC levels ranging between 20% and 23%.

The strain is characterized by a spicy, herbal, and diesel aroma with earthy undertones. It also includes terpenes like Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Humulene, and Terpineol.

Greg Engel, the company’s CEO, called Indi “Organigram’s ode to indicas and the potency, value, and flavor they can offer adult consumers.”

Edison Cannabis Co.'s pre-rolls offering includes three strains featuring a “distinct phenotype profile, flavor, and aroma.”

Black Cherry Punch has a THC level of 18% to 24%; Ice Cream Cake’s THC content ranges between 18% and 24%; while Slurricane features a 17% to 23% THC range.

“We continue to build a genetic portfolio that differentiates us in the marketplace,” Engel said Tuesday.

“When we pair the physical properties, potency, and terpenes found in each plant with the strain’s preferred growing environment, we can optimize both the process and the quality of the product. In this way, Organigram will continue to bring the best products to market for both retailers and consumers,” he concluded.

