Virginia Governor Northam Signs Employment Protection Bill Focused On Medical Cannabis Patients

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam placed his signature on House Bill 1862 turning it into law, reports NORML.

The new law, which takes effect July 1st, protects the employment rights of state-registered medical cannabis patients.

It forbids employers to fire, discipline or discriminate in any way against employees’ legal use of medical cannabis while not working.

The bill, however, doesn’t disable employers to discipline employees if they happen to be under the influence of cannabis or possessing it while working, writes the outlet.

“With Virginia’s first medical dispensaries now operational, this is an important initial step for lawmakers to take in defense of patients’ rights,” NORML development director and executive director for Virginia NORML Jenn Michelle Pedini said.

“But with the Commonwealth on the verge of becoming the first state in the South to legalize cannabis for adult-use, the legislature should work swiftly to eliminate suspicionless marijuana testing altogether in order to better align with both state law and with public opinion.”

Why It Matters

There are many federal contractors in the Old Dominion state. This is why the legislation puts emphasis on not forcing employers to go anything against federal law, or incur in any practices that could cause the loss of federal contracts.

Defense industrial base sector employers don’t have to hire or keep any candidate or employee who tests positive for THC – more than 50 ng/ml for a urine test or 10 pg/mg for a hair test, writes NORML.

Recently, the governor also signed House Bill 2218 and Senate Bill 1333 to allow the production and dispensing of botanical cannabis products. This measure is scheduled to take effect on July 1st as well, while the first products should hit the shelves in September.

What’s more, another proposal for the legalization of cannabis possession by adults and licensing of its retail sale is yet to be approved or denied by the governor, who has repeatedly shared his support for the legislation.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.