Rapper Russ Joins Cannabis Industry: Teams Up With Wonderbrett On New Line 'CHOMP'

American rapper, singer, producer, and songwriter, Russell James Vitale, better known as Russ, decided to join the booming cannabis industry.

Russ teamed up with a cannabis operator Wonderbrett on a new line, CHOMP, named after the rapper's latest EP.

The new cannabis line will introduce eights and pre-rolls, and a “special capsule of branded merchandise” to honor the partnership, reports High Times.

The independent artist, known for his low tolerance for cannabis, revealed that he walked into this partnership with the idea of crafting something new that would help boost his creativity, but would not “knock him out.”

“I’ve been interested in getting into the cannabis industry for a while and Wonderbrett was the perfect partner to enter that space with,” said Russ. “Their taste level is super high and Brett is a genius. As far as the product itself I just wanted to create something organic that was true to me. I’m not a heavy smoker who’s just gonna sit around and smoke all day but often times in the studio I enjoy experiencing an alternative yet still tuned in perspective, so keeping a joint of something productive nearby comes in handy…I might as well control what’s in the joint so that’s what I’ve done here with Wonderbrett.”

The new strain was created by crossing Wonderbrett’s OZK strain with Cookies & Cream. It will hit the shelves in STIIIZY’s DTLA store on March 29. CHOP will also be sold at the new Wonderbrett flagship dispensary in the Fairfax Shopping District, which is projected to open soon.

Courtesy photo.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.