Canada Sets Fines For Travelers Crossing The Border With Cannabis

The Canada Border Services Agency confirmed Friday it would begin issuing fines for travelers found crossing the border with undeclared cannabis products starting on Monday, March 29.

The move came almost two-and-a-half years after the Cannabis Act came into force on October 17, 2018.

It should be noted that, while the Cannabis Act allows for the consumption, sale and transportation of cannabis within Canada, it still forbids both its import and export without a permit issued by the Government of Canada.

Cracking Down

The federal agency called the new monetary penalty system “a tool, besides criminal prosecution, to crack down on the unauthorized cross-border movement of cannabis in any form.”

The fines range between C$200 ($158) and C$2,000, depending on the type of violation and severity, as well as the traveler’s history.

The CBSA is also allowed to pursue criminal prosecution when the nature of the offense warrants it.

Travelers will be granted 90 days to request a ministerial review of the decision brought by the border services officer in charge, should they refuse to pay the fine.

COVID Restrictions

Earlier this month, U.S Homeland Security disclosed on Twitter that it is “extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through April 21,” in coordination with its Canadian partners, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, it seems that the current health-crisis boosted the legal weed sector in the Great White North. The country witnessed a 61% increase in sales in 2020, reaching more than $2.6 billion.

Estimates suggest the Canadian legal cannabis market will almost triple by 2026, reaching $6.4 billion, at a CAGR of 16%.

