Discovery's Food Network To Air Cannabis-Themed 'Chopped 420' Competition

The Food Network, a Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) channel, is cooking something special for this year’s international counterculture holiday: a new series called “Chopped 420,” according to Deadline.

This is a spin-off of the famous "Chopped" series where four chefs compete on preparing an appetizer, main course and dessert, while using only the ingredients found in prepared picnic baskets.

In "Chopped 420," one of those ingredients will be cannabis, as the show will cover cannabis cuisine, according to Deadline.

The hosts will include chefs Esther Choi, Luke Reyes and Sam Talbot; comedians Ron Funches and Tacarra Williams; and choreographer, drag performer and cannabis activist, Jay Evan Jackson aka Laganja Estranja.

The first episode is scheduled to air on April 20.

Chefs will compete for a $10,000 grand prize.

Food Network president Courtney White said this will be the first time in "Chopped" history that chefs will enhance dishes with cannabis.

“Viewers are in for a wild ride.”

