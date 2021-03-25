Pure Craft CBD Introduces Nano CBD Water Soluble, Melatonin Tincture For Sleep Improvement

CBD company Pure Craft CBD confirmed Thursday the launch of its Nano CBD Water Soluble + Melatonin tincture.

The new supplement provides better sleep by being compatible with both the natural sleep cycle and the endocannabinoid system.

The company noted that while melatonin is usually slow absorbent, its new product delivers the same absorption rate for both CBD and melatonin. The Nano CBD Water Soluble + Melatonin tincture comes in Evening Mint flavor, 1000 milligrams dose at $79. One serving provides 5mg of melatonin.

"Getting a good night's sleep and feeling refreshed are so important for good health," Pure Craft CBD founder and CEO Jason Navarrete stated. "Our proprietary blend of nano-optimized broad-spectrum CBD and nano-optimized melatonin creates an amazing product that supports a sound night's rest with the ability to wake up refreshed and ready to conquer the day."

Navarrete moved from cannabis growing to CBD production, founding Pure Craft CBD at the beginning of the year. At the end of 2020, he sold his $250 million cannabis conglomerate.

Pure Craft CBD products are of pharmaceutical grade quality and 90% bio-available, which means they are quickly absorbed, because they are highly nanotized.

Poor sleep can lead to many health issues, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, depression, and obesity, according to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What’s more lack of sleep is often a cause of vehicle crashes and mistakes at the workplace.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.