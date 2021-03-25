New Cannabis Products: A Vape To Support LPP, Premium Wholesale Flower, A Water-Filtered Vaporizer

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry: Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

LEUNE’s LPP Vape

California-based cannabis brand LEUNE released its new limited-edition Piña Daydream 2:1 all-in-one vaporizer. This collaborative effort is aimed at supporting criminal justice reform nonprofit Last Prisoner Project.

CEO Nidhi Lucky Handa told Benzinga she created her company on the principle of transcending the cannabis narrative, honoring a 3.0 consumer who knows that "getting high" only begins to tell the story of what the plant truly represents.

“We at LEUNE consider it a true privilege to be a part of the legalized cannabis industry. Empowered by responsibility, it is important to utilize our platform and shine a light on the imbalance and residual effects within a broken justice system — a system that causes social imbalance, including mass incarceration without emphasis on true reform," Handa says. "Our continued partnership with Last Prisoner Project is but one reflection of LEUNE’s broader mission to use our voice and products to not only educate and inform but to give back financially and help lift those individuals and communities who have been affected."

Lost Coast’s Wholesale Flower

A new cannabis flower brand, Lost Coast, launched in Colorado, introducing its premium wholesale flower.

The cannabis flower the company cultivates is free from all herbicides and pesticides, even the organic ones.The company’s founders believe their regenerative cultivation practices, truly mimicking the plant’s natural environment, leads to a cleaner, more desirable effect for the consumer.

“We put special care into cultivating this product, and only use native soil, full spectrum light and hand-crafted plant inputs. This attention to detail makes a huge difference that you can taste, smell, and experience.” said William Brinkerhoff Jr., CEO and founder of Lost Coast. “It truly is a labor of love, but we do it because we know the end result for the consumer is beyond worth the extra effort."

In addition to wholesale flower, the company is premiering a line of consumer pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, and more throughout the year.

The New Hydrology9 NX

Cloudious9, a cannabis hardware company out of the Bay Area, launched the replacement to its original flagship device: the Hydrology9 NX.

The new Hydrology9 NX is a modular and dedicated water-filtered vaporizer for both the concentrate connoisseur and flower enthusiast. It features a switchable concentrate atomizer, a convection flower heating chamber and was designed with an uncompromised dedication to each material’s unique vaporization attributes.

The device also features a whole host of additional features and improvements, including:

A removable and rechargeable battery, allowing for wireless charging capabilities;

Improved internal design from the original Hydrology9;

Six temperature settings and an adjustable temperature dial;

A 100% glass quartz atomizer and new heating technology for the Concentrate Atomizer, more accurate heating and temperature maintenance;

An improved, patent-pending "Dual Layer" heating element for flower;

A much easier to clean air path and improved leak resistance.

“Cannabis concentrates are the connoisseur product segment of the industry, where consumers pay a premium for products that deliver exceptional taste and flavor profiles over other product segments," Cloudious9 CEO Richard Huang told Benzinga. "In order to maintain the terpene and flavor profile of these products, it was critical that we develop a truly dedicated concentrate experience for the consumer."

Huang says the challenge was to take the original Hydrology9 and update it to deliver "a truly connoisseur level experience."

"We delivered on this by creating two completely dedicated modular heating chambers that can be interchanged with the new Hydrology9 NX," he added.

Courtesy images.

