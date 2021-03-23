Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 23, 2021
GAINERS:
- Item 9 Labs (OTCQX:INLB) shares closed up 14.41% at $3.89
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed up 8.11% at $0.04
- GTEC Holdings (OTCQB:GGTTF) shares closed up 4.11% at $0.71
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed up 4.08% at $3.32
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 2.06% at $6.37
LOSERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 14.05% at $0.06
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF) shares closed down 12.2% at $0.50
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 10.46% at $0.62
- Rhinomed (OTCQB:RHNMF) shares closed down 10.26% at $0.11
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 10.06% at $11.67
- NexTech AR Solns (OTCQB:NEXCF) shares closed down 9.09% at $3.50
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 8.97% at $2.13
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) shares closed down 8.51% at $3.12
- KushCo Holdings (OTCQX:KSHB) shares closed down 8.3% at $1.22
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed down 8.18% at $1.01
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 7.14% at $1.95
- MedMen Enterprises (OTCQX:MMNFF) shares closed down 7.12% at $0.34
- Zenabis Global (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed down 6.09% at $0.10
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 5.88% at $8.65
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed down 5.67% at $124.55
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares closed down 4.74% at $7.03
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed down 4.64% at $72.96
