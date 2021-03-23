Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 3/22 Ft. IM Cannabis, Cresco Labs, Akerna, Trulieve, And More

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.

On Monday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse discussed recent news about MAZAKALI and Satori Investment Partners’ new $20 million cannabis fund, as well as the following publicly-traded companies:

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)

(NASDAQ:IMCC) Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC:CRLBF)

(OTC:CRLBF) Verano Holdings Corp . (OTC:VRNOF)

. (OTC:VRNOF) The Valens Company Inc. (OTC:VLNCF)

(OTC:VLNCF) Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC:PLNHF)

(OTC:PLNHF) Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF)

(OTC:CURLF) Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

(NASDAQ:KERN) Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC:TCNNF)

(OTC:TCNNF) TerrAscend Corp. (OTC:TRSSF)

Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.