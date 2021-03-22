Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 22, 2021
GAINERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 21.64% at $0.07
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF) shares closed up 10.89% at $0.57
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) shares closed up 7.77% at $3.40
- High Tide (OTCQB:HITIF) shares closed up 6.27% at $0.69
- MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) shares closed up 4.95% at $0.85
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed up 4.89% at $27.01
- C21 Investments (OTCQX:CXXIF) shares closed up 4.79% at $1.53
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed up 3.91% at $3.19
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 3.72% at $9.19
LOSERS:
- SugarBud Craft Growers (OTC:RLLRF) shares closed down 17.17% at $17.17
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:CNBX) shares closed down 9.1% at $0.33
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 6.51% at $0.46
- Body and Mind (OTCQB:BMMJ) shares closed down 6.45% at $0.58
- Vireo Health Intl (OTCQX:VREOF) shares closed down 6.36% at $2.65
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 6.35% at $13.72
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 6.25% at $2.10
- 4Front Ventures (OTCQX:FFNTF) shares closed down 6.22% at $1.30
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 6.02% at $0.39
- Zenabis Global (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed down 5.98% at $0.11
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 5.72% at $23.90
