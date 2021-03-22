Exclusive: MAZAKALI, Satori Investment Partners To Invest $20M Into The Cannabis Industry

Cannabis investment firms MAZAKALI and Satori Investment Partners have formed a strategic alliance with the intention of investing up to $20 million into cannabis-related businesses, Benzinga has learned.

The firms will work together to identify opportunities within the space, with investments ranging from $500,000 to $5 million; some of the businesses may also be featured on MAZAKALI’s Digital Capital Platform, where additional investors may participate.

“Our alliance with MAZAKALI allows us to leverage each other’s strengths in the identification of opportunities, allocation of capital, and overall portfolio construction within the cannabis space,” said Chris White, chief strategy officer of Satori Investment Partners.

Sumit Mehta, founder and CEO of MAZAKALI, explained the investment criteria.

“Discipline, diligence and thoughtful diversification are foundational to our collective investment approach. Scalability, sustainability and sensibility continue to drive our capital allocation process,” he said.

The firms are looking for:

Experienced management teams.

Exemplary record-keeping.

Positive cash flows or a clear path to profitability.

Companies operating in markets with healthy supply and demand traits.

Companies interested in applying for funding can follow this link.

