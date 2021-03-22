Avett Brothers, Jason Mraz, Dr. Sanjay Gupta To Appear At Benefit On Charlotte Figi Day

Cannabinoid research foundation Realm of Caring (RoC) will be hosting a virtual benefit concert on April 7: Charlotte Figi Day.

Charlotte had become a face for the cannabis legalization movement after Colorado cannabis growers, the Stanley brothers, developed a strain of marijuana that was high on CBD and very low on THC, to help her parents treat her very rare form of epilepsy, Dravet syndrome.

The 13-year-old passed away last year in the hands of COVID-19. In a heartbreaking post, the Stanley brothers described Charlotte’s bravery: “Charlotte was ten feet tall and carried the world on her shoulders.”

The Event

The event will feature special guest Dr. Sanjay Gupta and performances by The Avett Brothers, Jason Mraz, Michael Franti, Ruthie Foster, Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, Glen Phillips, Graham Nash, The War and Treaty, and Johnnyswim, among others.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis is also expected to attend.

“We want the entire industry to get involved by spreading the word and sponsorship of this event that is planned to reach millions. This is how we will carry on Charlotte's legacy through continuing the mission of the RoC through innovative research, education, and advocacy efforts,” Heather Jackson, co-founder and president of Realm of Caring, told Benzinga.

“Realm of Caring (RoC) is creating a world-wide community where access to plant-based medicine is a cornerstone of helping others. Our why is simple: Charlotte Figi and the millions like her. Her story shifted the paradigm of wellness and access for all, as the world watched through the empathetic eyes of Dr. Sanjay Gupta and his captivating docuseries, ‘Weed,’” she added. “Charlotte’s impact remains the footprint of our path forward, toward care for all through the healing power of the earth. Her legacy became a foundation of education, research, and impact, one that grows its sphere of influence to an ever-expanding circle of seekers, families, and souls as they journey toward a more healing future.”

For more information on how to donate and secure a ticket, visit www.rocktheroc.org or this Kickstarter page.

