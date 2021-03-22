Get To Know Data Expert THC Regs

In an ever-expanding and shifting cannabis industry, staying up to date with the most relevant data regarding the competition, rules, meetings and critical scheduling can take a lot of time and resources for any cannabis company or investor.

THC Regs seeks to do the heavy lifting so that its clients can make strategic business moves backed by extensive and accurate data.

Meet The Experts

Teammates Susan Ameel and Josh Levine are no strangers to regulated industries, having had long careers in financial services and fintech, with several successful startups along the way. Recognizing the similar need in the nascent U.S. cannabis industry, their company Global Regulatory Risk Advisors launched THC Regs and OBEDIO, providing much-needed regulatory data and analytics to investors, operators and service providers.

THC Regs finds, scrubs and aggregates public data, creating actionable information, analytics and compliance technology to help businesses locate opportunities, manage risk and support their infrastructure. And there’s little doubt its offering is critically necessary and specialized for the industry.

“All regulated businesses need to know four quadrants: rules, regulator, competition and customers,” Ameel commented. Fully understanding the rules along with learning the scope of who your customers and competition are — combined with getting to know your regulator — can be a lot to manage for new and experienced businesses and investors alike. This is the THC Regs focus, allowing its clients to focus on their business.

THC Regs wants to support new and experienced businesses and investors alike by translating its findings into information that’s accessible and user-friendly. “We don’t ask our clients to do any of the analyzing; the company does that for you,” Ameel explained when speaking about the need that THC Regs seeks to fill. She elaborated, “What we do best is provide the most accurate and relevant information so that our clients can do what they do best — invest and run their businesses.”

Zoom Out To Zoom In

“If you’re only looking at state data, you might not be seeing the full picture or have completely accurate information,” Ameel offered. “We look at regulatory data both from a very wide and to a very detailed hyperlocal perspective,” Levine added. The company currently moderates over 2,500 jurisdictions in all 50 states plus territories and more recently began adding Canadian jurisdictions. This not only includes laws and rules, but meeting agendas and minutes, as well as complete license details.

THC Regs also works hard to tailor its data and services to each client. One way it's able to do this is by combining its gathered data from published sources and enriching that with other information such as demographics, down to the ZIP code.

Ameel and Levine gave a presentation at a Benzinga conference in February. When moderator Patrick Lane asked what market THC Regs received the most requests about, Ameel responded, “New Jersey is going to be a tough market to get into, and New York will be interesting as well, but we always get a lot of requests for California.”

THC Regs strives to be experts in cannabis, hemp, and CBD regulations and compliance. It tracks, decomposes, analyzes and stores all relevant federal, state and local regulations to help investors and businesses better understand the rules. THC Regs focuses on the details to help its clients better know the market structure which, in turn, will drive its revenue and efficiency of business.

Visit https://www.thcregs.com/ for further info.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.