Cannabis Co. High Tide Expands To London Ontario

High Tide takes operations further with its latest expansion in Ontario, making it High Tide's 76th store nationwide.

High Tide (CSE:HITI) is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, has announced today that the Canna Cabana retail store located at 760 Hyde Park Road in London, Ontario has begun selling recreational cannabis products for adult use. This represents High Tide's 76th branded retail location nationwide, and its first store to commence operations in Ontario's sixth-largest urban centre.

The London Store expands our retail footprint into an exciting new market for High Tide and reinforces our strong position as a leading retailer in Canada's most populous province,Raj Grover, President & Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"Our long-term growth plan focuses on Ontario where we have 27 open and in-queue locations and are committed to reaching the current provincial maximum of 30 locations before the end of September 2021," added Mr. Grover.

The City of London is a growing community of over 380,000 people situated in the heart of southwestern Ontario and is home to the prominent Western University and Fanshawe College campuses.

High Tide is the largest Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue, with 76 branded retail locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. High Tide's retail segment features the Canna Cabana, KushBar, Meta Cannabis Co., Meta Cannabis Supply Co., and NewLeaf Cannabis banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its numerous consumption accessory businesses including e-commerce platforms Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com, and its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

Key industry investors in High Tide include Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA) (NYSE:APHA) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB).

