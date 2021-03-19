Endexx Uses Collaboration to Build a Brand

At Benzinga’s February Cannabis Capital Conference, Endexx (OTC:EDXC) CEO Todd Davis spoke about positioning, branding and the company’s upcoming collaboration with DJ Khaled.

Endexx Corporation is a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products.

Endexx, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets.

PhytoBites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

The Power of Collaboration

Endexx has structured itself as a collaboration corporation that provides a platform for entrepreneurs to thrive by giving them ownership as shareholders.

One of the company’s most anticipated new partnerships is with DJ Khaled. “He has a passion for this [cannabis] and is evolving into a family man,” Davis highlighted. The music sensation now owns 25% of a Joint Venture LLC with Endexx and will have several unique CBD wellness products hitting the market in the second quarter.

“His products tested very well and we’re anticipating huge success with this line. We really feel that it’s going to create its own market and set us apart,” Davis praised.

Becoming a Brand

The company is also preparing for a nationwide rollout in the next 12 to 18 months, expecting to be in 40 to 45 states and 100,000 new stores. The Endexx management team and its advisory group each have at minimum 10 to 50 years of experience in their respective fields.

Davis explained that the company, which launched in early 2014, spent its first 5 years positioning itself to prepare for this current moment of acceleration. “We took the time to know our consumers and let the market grow. We’re now up to 6,000 stores nationwide and that’s without even putting our foot on the gas,” Davis stated. “We used the downtime in 2020 to reposition our brand.”

Endexx has access to nearly 1 million stores, 150,000 of which it plans to target within the next 3 years.

Pet Approved

Endexx currently operates under the brand CBD Unlimited, which has begun to offer wellness products for animals. “Pets don’t lie,” Davis commented. “We’ve seen changes in behavior and increased mobility. From early testing, it [CBD products for pets] stood out, for dogs especially. It improves the quality of life for puppies, nervous nellies or end-of-life care for senior dogs.”

The company’s animal science team has even begun working on a delivery system for horses with hopes that CBD could reach beyond the common house pet. “All mammals can benefit from this one way or another,” Davis encouraged.

Endexx Corporation is a micro-cap, publicly-traded company, representing the interests of its shareholders and collaborating with independent software developers, scientists, engineers and other companies to build businesses that can thrive collectively in the equity markets. Visit https://www.endexx.com/ for more info.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.