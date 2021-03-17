Pharmaceutical Company Ethypharm Partners With Clever Leaves To Sell Cannabis In Germany

Multi-national cannabis operator Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) inked a supply agreement with European pharmaceutical products manufacturer and distributor Ethypharm.

Under the agreement, medical cannabis extracts made in Clever Leaves’ EU-GMP certified facilities in Colombia will be sold by Ethypharm in Germany.

The products will focus on Central Nervous System (CNS) diseases and conditions, chronic pain, and critical care treatments.

This is one of only a handful of cannabis products made in South America reaching the European market.

“This partnership with Ethypharm, an established European pharmaceutical company, advances our vision of providing market-leading medical cannabis products to patients. Clever Leaves’ focus on high-quality EU-GMP certified production and our international supply chain has positioned us to develop, produce and ship products to end-markets that will have significant impact on patients’ treatments," Clever Leaves CEO Kyle Detwiler said.

Interestingly enough, this is not Ethypharm’s first foray into cannabis. The company, considered the largest legal medical cannabis market in Europe right now, was recently admitted into France’s experimental cannabis program through a partnership with Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB).

“Partnering and working with physicians and pharmacists to improve people’s lives is one of Ethypharm’s daily ambitions. Today, providing medical cannabis will answer a clear unmet medical need for patients who are not relieved with current treatments. This innovative collaboration on medical cannabis with Clever Leaves is a good example of how Ethypharm has developed new ways to provide patients with the care they need,” Ethypharm CEO Bertrand Deluard said.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

