4Cable TV International Buys Colombian Cannabis Company Green Bros S.A.S. For $50K

Media company 4Cable TV International Inc. (OTC:CATV) has acquired cannabis company Green Bros S.A.S. in an all-stock deal valued at $50,000.

Under the deal, 4Cable will compensate the acquisition with its Series B shares worth around $50,000.

Medellín, Colombia-based Green Bros runs a 3.5 acres property in Guarne, at 7,050 feet above sea level, near José María Córdova International Airport. It is awaiting the GAP and GMP Certifications while currently owning the following four cannabis licenses:

To cultivate non-psychoactive cannabis plants; To cultivate of psychoactive cannabis plants; The manufacture and export of cannabis derivatives; The production and commercialization of cannabis seeds.

4Cable aims to remodel its business into a “fully integrated global cannabis business,” and to commence THC cultivations for its international cannabis sector.

"We are excited to now have our own licenses in Colombia as this will allow us to start our corporate expansion into the international market and take advantage of the key benefits that the country offers us including the favorable environmental conditions, pricing, the skilled workforce, cultivars, and the ideal conditions to potentially ship worldwide thanks to the infrastructure and trade agreements that are currently in place," CEO Michael Feldenkrais said.

The Port St. Lucie, Florida-based company first announced its intention to jump into the CBD sphere via two acquisitions back in October. In January it fulfilled those intentions with acquisitions of a few CBD-focused companies – Health Care and Wellness Clinics of America LLC and Corporation Clinic LLC. In February, the company has qualified for Pink Current Information status on OTCMarkets.com.

