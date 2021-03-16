3Fifteen Cannabis Expands Detroit Delivery Ops, Promises To 'Knock It Out Of Park'

3Fifteen Cannabis has expanded its delivery services throughout Detroit where it's headquartered.

The move is in response to consumer demand for safe access to cannabis without having to visit a dispensary and adhere to social distancing measures amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in October, 3Fifteen — touted as a full-service retail cannabis brand — agreed to process orders placed on Lantern, which rolled out an on-demand recreational cannabis delivery service throughout Detroit.

The company received the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency’s approval to commence deliveries. At the time, Lantern pledged that orders would be delivered within an hour — for free.

"The pandemic has only increased demand for delivery services, and we're excited for this opportunity to bring this level of service to Detroit," Lantern President Meredith Mahoney had said.

Lantern, a sister-company of liquor delivery service Drizly, leaned on its more than eight years of regulated e-commerce delivery experience to fulfill these orders.

Today, 3Fifteen maintains that promise, promising consumers will have their product within one hour so long as orders are a $50 minimum for delivery sans markups or delivery fees.

"We’ve got to knock this out of the park and make sure we really execute on the customer service end, because that’s what’s going to differentiate us as we move forward,” Jeff Deppe, chief retail officer 3fifteen Cannabis, told WXYZ Detroit.

