Planet 13, Curaleaf Launch Select 'Shop-In-Shop' Experience At Las Vegas Dispensary

Cannabis company Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) has teamed up with Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) to present cannabis oil brand Select at the company’s Las Vegas SuperStore.

Select was acquired by Curaleaf in February 2020.

Planet 13 will create a Select “shop-in-shop experience” at its Las Vegas dispensary, starting Monday, March 15. It will also host a sales and education program, presenting the brand’s complete portfolio of products, such as Select Elite, Select Classic Bites, Select Elite Live, Select Ratio Drops, and Select Nano Gummies.

Planet 13’s Las Vegas SuperStore will be one of the first dispensaries in Nevada to sell the newest Select products in 2021.

"We are excited to partner with Curaleaf to create an exceptional showcase for their popular Select Brand," Planet 13 co-CEO Bob Groesbeck said. "Planet 13's tourist-friendly, experiential store is the perfect place to introduce top cannabis brands to both new and existing cannabis users."

Patrick Larkin, SVP of Sales at Curaleaf, explained that this deal is another example of the company’s investment in its retail partners with the aim of “enriching the experiences" of customers.

"The Planet 13 Las Vegas SuperStore is well known as an international tourist destination, and we welcome the opportunity to introduce customers from across America and the world to America's first national cannabis brand," Larkin added.

