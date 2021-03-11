Silo Wellness Inks Deal With Bob Marley Estate For Mushroom Product Line

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE:SILO) inked a multi-year license agreement with the family of reggae musician Bob Marley.

The deal grants the psychedelics company exclusive rights to use the Marley brand in developing a line of functional and psychedelic mushroom products.

Exclusive Rights: While the Bob Marley brand has been conceded to other ventures before, most notably in the Marley Natural cannabis brand, this would be the first time the brand is associated with a line of mushroom products.

Having the Marley name could give Silo a competitive advantage in the spread of its operations in Jamaica, where the company offers psilocybin retreats and operates a research and mushroom cultivation facility.

“There is deep respect for the legacy of Bob Marley, and we are honored to be entrusted as good stewards of a brand that stands for universal wellness and natural healing," said Silo CEO Douglas Gordon.

Silo recently went public on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol SILO.

"We look forward to introducing a portfolio of quality branded products with instant name recognition and global visibility, enabling Silo to introduce what we intend to become the leading brand name in the functional and psychedelic mushroom category," he added.

Bob Marley and Mushrooms?: The association of musician Bob Marley with cannabis is well known, as cannabis is considered a sacred plant by the rastafarian community. But what about mushrooms?

The reggae legend’s widow Rita Marley commented on this fact.

“When Bob and I were young we followed a strict, natural diet and we would include medicinal mushrooms. Mushrooms fit with our vision of a world transformed for good through natural products,” said Rita Marley, who served as a backing vocalist through most of Bob Marley’s career.

She added that her family “is happy to collaborate with Silo Wellness to create the first-ever global mushroom brand.”

On that note, daughter Cedella Marley said that mushrooms have been used for centuries, and her family believes they offer a natural pathway for healing and positivity.

“These are transformative times in which we are living. Our family seeks to use our platform to help facilitate positive change,” she commented.

Image: Bob Marley performing at Dalymount Park, on 6 July 1980. Wikimedia Commons.

