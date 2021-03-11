Khiron Life Sciences Confirms First Cannabis Shipment From Colombia To Europe

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) completed the first shipment of its registered Colombian cannabis strains to Europe.

The strains exported were in the form of live clones, marking the first-ever shipment of medical cannabis live-plant material to Europe from Colombia.

The company plans to reach other European markets while working on reducing the number of its capital assets in the U.K. and Germany.

Khiron collaborates with several EU-GMP certified supply chain companies in Europe, and it plans to utilize those partnerships to present various branded medicinal products.

In 2020, patients in Latin America obtained more than 13,000 written prescriptions for extracts, crafted with Khiron’s cannabis strains.

"Our experience in Colombia and Europe tells us that doctors require solid clinical evidence to feel confident that medical cannabis is the right treatment for their patients,” Khiron President Tejinder Virk said.

These shipments will provide physicians with more options, and result in “safer, more efficacious patient outcomes," he added.

Colombia is often considered as one of the Latin American countries with vast potential for the cannabis industry. It features a suitable climate for cannabis growing, low production expenses, and permissive legislation.

The country is also reconsidering the prohibition on cannabis flower exports, as regulators suggested to the Ministry of Health to lift the ban in December.

Khiron managed to position itself as “the leading medical cannabis provider” in Colombia. It is the first company in the country that has obtained licenses for the growing, production, domestic distribution, and sales and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products.

