Cannabis Retailer GTI Debuts In California With Essence Pasadena Store

Cannabis consumer packaged goods company Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) has debuted in California, bringing its retail footprint to eleven states.

The opening of the new store — located at 908 E. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena — is scheduled for Wednesday, March 10.

Essence Pasadena is the company's 53rd store nationwide. It joins other retail locations GTI operates in Connecticut, Illinois, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

GTI Founder and CEO Ben Kovler called the move a "milestone" for the company's team.

"We respect the decades of progress in California and the operators that have worked diligently to create access to cannabis and well-being throughout the state," Kovler stated Wednesday.

The company said it will donate all the profits from March 10 and March 20 to the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Minority Small Business Initiative supporting minority and women-owned businesses.

Pasadena Chamber President and CEO Paul Little is excited to welcome GTI to their local business community.

"Green Thumb is demonstrating a dedication to our community over the long term by supporting small businesses that do not necessarily have resources to invest in a Chamber membership that can bring assistance, resources, and support for their growth and development," Little commented.

The Chicago-based company recently partnered with celebrity-backed cannabis beverage brand Cann to manufacture and distribute its line of sparkling drinks in Illinois.

Courtesy image

