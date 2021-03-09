Trulieve Teams Up With Morehouse School of Medicine On Medical Cannabis Research

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) teamed up with Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) on a medical cannabis research and education initiative.

The Florida cannabis company signed a research, education and development agreement with Morehouse School of Medicine, under which Trulieve Georgia will assist with the school’s cannabis-related research operations and offer educational courses.

Atlanta-based Morehouse School is an independently chartered institution, established back in 1975 as the Medical Education Program of the Morehouse College.

The collaboration is considered as being one of the first steps in the creation of personalized medical cannabis treatments.

The two organizations will work on analyzing and creating a “real-world data registry” on medical cannabis, counting the research of cannabinoid receptor genetics, medical cannabis effects, and endocannabinoid biology.

Furthermore, Trulieve and Morehouse will also collaborate with TruGenomix, Inc. a veteran-owned small company for gene sequencing services.

"We have always placed our patients at the forefront of our business operations and are excited to partner with Morehouse School of Medicine," Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers stated.

Morehouse VP and Executive Dean Sandra Harris-Hooker explained how medical cannabis is yet to be researched, as “we have only scratched the surface of its potential and healing power. That's why we could not be more excited about this partnership with Trulieve as we take steps to provide resources and education to the community, while also conducting research that will play a huge role in furthering the effectiveness and accuracy of cannabis treatment."

In addition, Trulieve and Morehouse School of Medicine will collaborate on a variety of medical cannabis-related workshops and seminars, including medical cannabis career fairs for students, and internship programs for the Morehouse School of Medicine and Atlanta University Center students.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.