Regulatory Update: Florida Addresses Medical Marijuana For Children, Madison Council Amends Bill, USDA's Secretary Approves Hemp Rules

Biden’s USDA Secretary Approves Hemp Rules

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) secretary, Tom Vilsack, has approved a federal rule outlining the hemp industry regulations.

After more than two years following the federal legalization of hemp under the 2018 Farm Bill, the rule — released in January — is poised to take effect on March 22.

“As part of the transition to the new Administration, the final rule was under additional review by the Department,” USDA head Bill Richmond said.

Richmond oversees the USDA’s Domestic Hemp Production Program.

“The rule has now been cleared by Secretary Vilsack to move forward as published in the Federal Register,” Richmond added.

Even though the regulations will not undergo additional revisions, both advocates and stakeholders are poised to “push for changes as the market evolves,” Marijuana Moment writes.

Florida To Limit Access To Medical Marijuana For Pediatric Patients

Access to medical marijuana for qualified pediatric patients in Florida might be drastically restricted, as legislators are reviewing the adoption of a new bill.

Under the proposed bill (HB1455), scheduled for debate on Tuesday, Mar.9, both certifying and a concurring physician must be board-certified pediatricians.

Tampa pediatrician Dr. David Berger, alongside parent advocate and colleagues, is poised to fight the proposition.

The current law implies that pediatric patients can use medical marijuana if two doctors concur and benefits prevail over risks.

“If the certifying doctor is a board-certified pediatrician, there is no reason the second physician needs to also be a board-certified pediatrician,” Berger said.

“Not all families have access to a board-certified pediatrician, which means children will not get the medication they need,” he explained.

Berger is also the founder and medical director of Wholistic ReLeaf, a clinic specializing in pediatric medical cannabis.

Madison Council Amends Marijuana Bill, Adds Parental Notifications

New Jersey's Madison Council approved a measure allowing law enforcement to inform parents of children who got caught possessing marijuana.

The council unanimously voted to back up the corrective legislation on Senate Bill 3454 on Monday.

Under the bill enacted by Governor Murphy on Feb. 22, notifying parents of children found with or using marijuana is a crime.

The parental request, which was added to agents, suggests that the bill is poised to prevent police from maintaining community safety.

Mayor Bob Conley confirmed that the council would closely follow the legislation’s progress, TAPinto reports.

