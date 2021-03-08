Embark Delta To Provide Sugarbud With Cannabis Extraction And Production Services

Canadian cannabis company Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV:SUGR) (OTC:RLLRF) has teamed up with Embark Delta Inc. to develop and launch solventless extraction products.

Under the deal, Embark agreed to provide the Calgary-based company with extraction, formulation, and production services.

Sugarbud disclosed Monday that the first product to be launched under the collaboration is Pressed Flower Rosin — about 0.5 grams.

The company expects to kick off the sale of its concentrate products in the early second quarter, under the previously announced deal with CannMart Inc, for its so-called Cannabis 2.0 products.

John Kondrosky, the company's CEO, said they are thrilled to partner with Embark, adding that the new line of solventless concentrates is "another example of a natural and logical extension of our inhaled product strategy and logical extension of our inhaled product strategy."

"Rather than deconstructing, distilling and then reconstructing the primary essence of the incoming dried flower, solventless extraction places a premium on maintaining the naturally occurring terpenes, flavors, aromas and cannabinoids throughout the entire process, ensuring that consumers will fully experience the essence of the original dried flower as nature intended," he explained.

Sugarbud received Health Canada's approval to sell dried cannabis products in August.

The permit allows the sale of the company's product portfolio to provincial and territorial distributors retailers, as well as registered medical patients.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.