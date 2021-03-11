How Red Light Holland Is Bringing Psilocybin Truffles Mainstream

This article by Jennifer Walker-Journey was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight, and appears here with permission.

A Canadian company specializing in psilocybin truffles is launching into the global market. Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE:TRIP) (OTC: TRUFF) has its sights set on expanding the use of psychedelic products for both recreational and therapeutic uses.

In December, the Ontario-based company announced the acquisition of Mera Life Sciences. Mera Life holds several psychedelic licenses in the Caribbean. The company plans to utilize Mera’s St. Vincent and the Grenadines lab to create a scientific research and development division. That entity will explore novel clinical applications for a variety of plant-based psychedelics.

“The acquisition of Mera and its coveted licenses would allow Red Light Holland to perform high quality psychedelic product research and development, cultivate, extract and process, and export not just Psilocybin, but with compounds such as Ayahuasca, MDMA, DMT, Peyote, Ketamine and many other natural based plants as well,” said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland, in a news release. “We want to work closely with countries wishing to develop plant and fungus-based remedies – including treatment clinics, and we now understand that St. Vincent and the Grenadines shares our vision.”Red Light Holland will collaborate with Vincenitian entities to import the psychedelic compounds.

‘Magic’ Truffles

The company currently produces, grows and sells “magic” truffles through existing smart shops operators and e-commerce platforms in the Netherlands. Wet psilocybin-containing truffles are legal in the Netherland.

Truffles and mushrooms are part of the same fungus but produce different effects. Truffles grow underground as a vegetative colony known as mycelium and are generally smaller and wet. Mushrooms, on the other hand, are the fleshy, spore-bearing fruiting body of a fungus, and typically grow above ground. “Red Light Holland’s goal is to, over time, help make the relatively unknown ‘magic truffle’ a familiar name across the world,” Shapiro said.

Last June, the company expanded its presence in the recreational truffles market. It partnered with McSmart, one of the Netherland’s prominent truffle manufacturers and distributors to produce psilocybin truffle Microdosing Packs. The company’s iMicrodose packs hit the market shortly thereafter.

Medical-Grade Psilocybin

The company expanded its presence in the medical psychedelics market with the creation of a new division, called “Scarlette Lillie Science and Innovation.” The division is focused on growing medical-grade psilocybin truffles. The goal is to supply the medical market with naturally occurring, non-synthetic psilocybin, as opposed to synthetic pro-drug compounds currently used in clinical trials.

In September, Scarlette Lillie made its first steps toward that end when it secured a relationship with Jinfiniti Precision Medicine. That partnership will hel to investigate the therapeutic possibilities of psilocybin and truffles for the treatment of age-related and psychiatric disorders.

Red Light Holland is also working to establish an EU GMP-certified truffle production and distribution facility based in the Netherlands.

Read the original Article on Psychedelic Spotlight.

