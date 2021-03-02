Mydecine Exports Psilocybin Mushrooms From Jamaica To Canada — An Industry First

Psychedelics and biopharma company Mydecine (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) recently announced the successful export of 20 kilograms of dried psilocybin mushrooms from a cultivation facility in Jamaica to a facility in Canada.

A World’s First: According to the Denver-based company, this represents the first-ever legal international export of psilocybin mushrooms.

Mydecine was able to receive the shipment by the exercise of a Health Canada Schedule 1 Dealer’s License held by its Canadian facility, which permits the “import/export, research and development, cultivation, product development, and commercial sale of active psychedelic medicinal compounds.”