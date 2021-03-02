A First In Weed: Israeli Company IM Cannabis Now Trading On The Nasdaq

Medical cannabis company IM Cannabis Corp. (CSE:IMCC) (NASDAQ:IMCC) made its debut on the NASDAQ Capital Market on Monday becoming the first Israeli cannabis company to do so.

Shares experienced volatility on decent volume, closing the day up almost 5%. At the time of the writing of this article on Tuesday, shares were up by 8%.

In an email to Benzinga, IM Cannabis CEO Oren Shuster said he and his team are “extremely proud” to be the first Israeli medical cannabis operator to join the NASDAQ capital market “along with a select group of leading cannabis companies." He added: