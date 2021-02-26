MagicMed's Psybrary™ Moves Modern Psychedelics Forward

There has been a resurgence of interest in psychedelics as researchers look to create alternative treatment solutions for a growing patient base. In the last few years alone, classic psychedelics have shown the potential to provide an improved, alternative treatment solution to a vast array of mental health indications – ranging from treatment-resistant depression and anxiety to PTSD. Building on these promising results, these compounds need to be modified to generate fewer side effects, better efficacy and out-of-clinic applicability.

Is it possible to utilize psychedelics to develop drugs that are more accessible to the mainstream patient base? MagicMed Industries certainly thinks so. The Canadian company has made its mission to support and enable the commercialization of psychedelic-derived pharmaceuticals for brain and mental health.

Leading the Way

Arguably the most notable challenge as an early entry company in any industry is the responsibility of carving out a path for others to follow. So how does MagicMed intend to light the way?

The company’s main focus is developing the world’s foremost library of psychedelic derivatives, called the Psybrary™. Psychedelic derivatives are similar in chemical structure to classic psychedelics like psilocybin.

Libraries are common in pharmacology and biotechnology and allow pharmaceutical companies to screen a vast number of derivatives to find new and improved treatments. What differentiates MagicMed’s Psybrary™, is the company’s approach to chemical synthesis. MagicMed combines synthetic biology and chemistry techniques to create psychedelic derivatives that are difficult to create with either approach alone. This makes the MagicMed approach flexible by allowing the company to develop more drug candidates faster and with a larger amount of chemical diversity. Increased chemical diversity leads to more pharmacological testing and a better understanding of what chemical modifications make better drug candidates.

Another way MagicMed is establishing itself is by pursuing partnerships with innovators in the biotech industry to develop newly patented products. These products are expected to help tailor drug candidates to patients’ needs and unlock the healing power of psychedelics.

The Other Pandemic

As the distribution of COVID vaccines increases, many celebrate nearing the end of a year-long struggle with the pandemic. But COVID-19 has greatly exacerbated another pandemic, the struggle with mental health.

Psychedelics have shown great promise for the treatment of a number of indications and these classic molecules are only the first generation. “Numerous studies by institutions including Johns Hopkins, UC Berkeley and Imperial College London, have shown encouraging results regarding the benefits of psychedelic assisted psychotherapy,” comments MagicMed’s Director, Marketing Natalie Dolphin. “The next logical step is to build on these promising results to make improved molecules, with the target of delivering safer, more effective, and more accessible therapeutic benefits to a broader patient population.”

Within the two markets for mental illness, in-clinic and out-patient, MagicMed sees the former as having more potential for growth and capital.

The Early Bird Gets the Worm

As true with most industries, companies with early entry tend to reap the most capital benefits. MagicMed is certainly ahead of the game by committing to believe in psychedelics as the future in mainstream medicine. With innovative ideas, technology, a wealth of experience and data, psychedelics is shaping up to be the next big sector in the industry.

“Our partners can be confident that they are clinically advancing the best possible drug candidates forward” states Dolphin, following up, “Our team has years of experience successfully deploying similar methodologies and technologies to create pharmaceutically relevant molecules and manufacturing systems for derivatives of cannabinoids, opioids and amphetamines.”

Through utilizing MagicMed’s Psybrary™, partners are able to search, test and further refine their drug candidate of choice. Partners may then select their most preferred derivatives from the Psybrary™ and advance them through product development. All while having their investment protected through patents.

For more info, visit https://magicmedindustries.com and be sure to attend the upcoming panel discussion on psychedelics, February 26 at 2:40 p.m. EST

To access the two-day Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference which began yesterday visit https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/#event-agenda-wrap.

Photo by Alina Grubnyak

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.